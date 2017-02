MOSCOW Feb 8 Russia halted grain exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk late on Monday due to stormy wheather and hopes to resume loading late on Wednesday, a spokesman for the port said.

"We are tracking weather forecasts. Weather forecasters now say that the restriction will be lifted closer to midnight," he told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting By Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Polina Devitt)