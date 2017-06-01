UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, June 1 Turkey has lifted restrictions on supplies of Russian wheat, RIA news agency quoted Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev as saying on Thursday.
Russia is ready to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with Turkey, RIA also quoted the minister as saying.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources