MOSCOW, April 15 Russian Agriculture Minister
Nikolai Fyodorov said on Wednesday the ministry had yet to
decide whether a wheat export tax should be extended for the
next 2015/16 marketing year and whether to lift a ban on some
Western food products.
The decision on the wheat export tax could be made in June
when Russia's 2015 grain crop prospects become clear, he told
reporters. The tax is currently set until June 30.
Russia banned most Western food imports, worth about $9
billion, last year in retaliation to Western sanctions over
Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis.
Asked whether Russia planned to extend the ban, which runs
until early August, Fyodorov said: "If our Western partners ease
their sanctions regime against Russia ... then we (the
government) would have material to review and adjust the
sanctions list of countries and products."
"So, we expect a signal from our Western partners."
(Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)