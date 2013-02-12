* Companies to submit bids before April 12
* Greece aims to cut its debt by selling off assets
MOSCOW Feb 12 Russian energy firm Sintez Group
is offering up to 1.9 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in a bid for
Greek gas company DEPA, the highest price among bidders,
Russia's Kommersant business daily reported on Tuesday, citing a
banking source.
Sintez's rivals in the bid to acquire DEPA and its
subsidiaries include Russia's top gas producer Gazprom
, Azerbaijan's state-owned SOCAR and two Greek groups.
The newspaper did not say how much its rivals were bidding,
while Sintez Chief Executive Andrey Korolev told the Sunday
edition of the Ethnos newspaper that the company has submitted a
bid of between 1 billion and 2 billion euros for 65 percent of
DEPA.
Greece hopes the sale will help it pay off its debt.
Sintez, controlled by Russian tycoon Leonid Lebedev, is to
bid for Greece's state-owned gas provider DEPA along with the
natural gas grid operator DESFA. If successful, the assets would
add to its portfolio that includes power-generating facilities
in Russia, oil and gas field development, and real estate.
A Sintez representative was not immediately available to
comment.
Kommersant said that Greece's privatisation agency on Feb. 6
opened a data room for the bidders to assess the acquisition
targets. It closes on Wednesday, while companies have until
April 12 to submit their binding bids.
If completed this year, the sale could put Athens back
towards chipping away at a debt load expected to peak at 190
percent of gross domestic product in 2016.
Greece's government is aiming to earn 11 billion euros by
2016 through the sale of state assets.
($1 = 0.7474 euros)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)