UPDATE 3-China vows new steel, coal capacity cuts to make sky blue
* Graphic on China pollution: http://tmsnrt.rs/2lK3gih (Adding link to China pollution graphic)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Nov 18 A Russian court granted bail on Monday to one of 30 people who are being held in pre-trial detention over a Sept. 18 Greenpeace protest against offshore oil drilling in the Arctic.
The court ruled that Yekaterina Zaspa, a Russian who served as a medic on the Greenpeace ship used in the protest but was not among activists who tried to scale Russia's first offshore oil rig, can be released on 2 million roubles ($61,300) bail.
A separate court in St Petersburg denied bail to another arrestee in the case, Colin Russell, granting a request from prosecutors to hold him in custody until Feb. 24.
($1 = 32.6232 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)
* Graphic on China pollution: http://tmsnrt.rs/2lK3gih (Adding link to China pollution graphic)
BEIJING, March 5 China will cut steel capacity by 50 million tonnes and coal output by more than 150 million tonnes this year, its top economic planner said on Sunday in a work report at the opening of the annual meeting of parliament.
TORONTO, March 4 Canada's Hydro One Ltd is in talks to buy municipal electricity distributor Toronto Hydro Corp for about C$3 billion ($2.2 billion) as the city of Toronto explores options to finance various infrastructure projects, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.