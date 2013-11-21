* Ban hopes for "favourable and sympathetic" considerations

* Says activists, including Greenpeace, play key role in society

WARSAW Nov 21 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon appealed to Russia on Thursday to be lenient to Greenpeace activists detained for a protest against Arctic oil drilling, saying environmentalists played a key role in society.

"They (Russia) may have their own domestic rules and regulations but I would hope that they would have some favourable and sympathetic considerations for this case," Ban told Reuters on the sidelines of U.N. climate talks in Warsaw.

Three of the 30 people arrested during a Greenpeace protest were freed on bail on Thursday, saying that the action against Arctic oil drilling in September was justified and that the response by the authorities was not.

"In this world the civil societies...play a very important role. It is not only the government or business communities who make this world move. A very significant part is now shared by civil society, including Greenpeace," Ban said. (Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Angus MacSwan)