(Adds comment from judge, Greenpeace)
By Michael Hogan
HAMBURG, Germany Nov 22 The U.N. maritime
tribunal on Friday ordered Russia to release a Greenpeace ship
and 30 people arrested in a protest against Russian Arctic oil
drilling, most of whom have just been released from detention on
bail.
The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in Hamburg
said it had accepted a request from the Netherlands to order the
provisional release of the Dutch-registered Arctic Sunrise and
its crew, which Russia detained on Sept. 18 to international
protest.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said it would study the ruling,
but that the tribunal had no jurisdiction over its prosecution.
It said it hoped the decision had been "objective" and had
taken into account what it said were violations of international
law by the Greenpeace vessel.
"The Arctic Sunrise ship was used as a tool to commit acts
that are unacceptable under international law and Russian
legislation," the ministry said in a statement.
In Hamburg, Judge Shunji Yanai of Japan told the court the
application from the Netherlands for a provisional release had
been accepted by the votes of 19 judges to two. The court ruled
that the ship and crew must be allowed to leave Russia, subject
to the payment of a 3.6 million euro bond by the Netherlands.
Russian authorities have in the last few days ordered the
release on bail of 29 of those arrested, although Greenpeace
says it is unclear whether or not they will be allowed to leave
Russia. The 30th, Colin Russell of Australia, had his detention
extended until Feb. 24.
The tribunal was set up to adjudicate maritime disputes
under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which
both Russia and the Netherlands have ratified.
Western leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel
have expressed concern to Russian President Vladimir Putin. U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon appealed to Russia on Thursday to
show leniency while Western celebrities including ex-Beatle Paul
McCartney have asked for the detainees' release.
The court considered that international maritime conventions
stipulate that governments may arrest ships in their exclusive
economic zones only if they are engaged in non-permitted fishing
or research activities, tribunal judge Ruediger Wolfrum told
Reuters.
"This was not the case here," he said. "I think we have
reached a provisional decision that secures the rights of both
sides."
Wolfrum said the provisional order would have no impact on
any future arbitration hearings in the dispute.
The 30 arrested over the protest, in which Greenpeace
activists tried to scale the offshore oil rig Prirazlomnaya,
part of Russia's drive to tap Arctic energy resources, could be
jailed for up to seven years if convicted of hooliganism.
Greenpeace, which says the protest was peaceful and the
charges are unfounded, has been voicing alarm over the rush to
develop Arctic energy resources, which it says threatens the
region's unique environment.
Greenpeace International executive director Kumi Naidoo said
international law was an integral part of Russia's legal system
and its courts were obliged to implement the order.
The 30 arrested had initially been charged with piracy,
punishable in Russia by up to 15 years in prison. Putin then
said they were clearly not pirates but had violated the law.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Alissa De Carbonnel
in Moscow; editing by Erik Kirschbaum and Kevin Liffey)