* Russia detains Greenpeace ship and 27 crew after Arctic
protest
* Crew faces charges when they arrive at Murmansk
* Two activists detained for scaling Gazprom offshore oil
rig
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Sept 20 Russian authorities have
detained a Greenpeace ship and threatened to bring criminal
charges after activists scaled Russia's first Arctic offshore
oil platform.
Greenpeace said armed coastguards had forcibly boarded and
seized the Arctic Sunrise on Thursday, a day after two activists
were plucked from the side of the Prirazlomnaya rig, owned by
the state-controlled energy giant Gazprom, and
arrested.
The Federal Security Service (FSB) said the
Amsterdam-registered ship was being towed to Murmansk but might
not arrive until Monday. It said there were 27 people on board,
including four Russian citizens.
The regional unit of Russia's Investigative Committee said
it was considering bringing charges of piracy, which can carry a
sentence of up to 15 years in jail.
The FSB denied the environmental campaign group's assertion
that the ship had been in international waters when it was
seized.
Greenpeace, which aimed to draw attention to the threat to
the fragile Arctic ecosystem from expanding oil drilling, said
it had had no contact with the crew in many hours, and that law
enforcement officers had damaged the ship's communications
equipment.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the
Greenpeace protest "was aggressive and provocative and bore
outward signs of extremist activity that could lead to people's
deaths and other grave consequences".
It said it had summoned the Dutch ambassador to complain.
Greenpeace said the real threat to the region was not its
campaign ship but reckless energy exploitation.
"The safety of our activists remains our top priority and we
are working hard to establish what is facing them," Ben Ayliffe,
the group's Arctic oil campaign head, said in a statement.
"They have done nothing to warrant this level of aggression
and have been entirely peaceful throughout."
Gazprom declined to comment.
Russia has made tapping the region's hard-to-reach resources
a priority, and production from the Prirazlomnoye deposit is
expected to start later this year, after delays that Gazprom
blamed on technical issues.
It is expected to reach peak production of 6 million tonnes
per year (120,000 barrels per day) in 2019.
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)