MOSCOW, Sept 24 Environmental activists who
conducted a protest at a Russian Arctic offshore oil platform
last week will be prosecuted regardless of citizenship and
likely face charges of piracy, Russia's federal Investigative
Committee said on Tuesday.
"A group of individuals, presumably related to the
ecological organisation Greenpeace, sailed on the ship Arctic
Sunrise to the offshore platform Prirazlomnaya, which they tried
to climb aboard. Their illegal activities were stopped by border
officers," the Investigative Committee said n a statement.
It said the committee had opened a criminal case on
suspicion of piracy.
(Reporting By Thomas Grove; Editing by Steve Gutterman)