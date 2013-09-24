MOSCOW, Sept 24 Environmental activists who conducted a protest at a Russian Arctic offshore oil platform last week will be prosecuted regardless of citizenship and likely face charges of piracy, Russia's federal Investigative Committee said on Tuesday.

"A group of individuals, presumably related to the ecological organisation Greenpeace, sailed on the ship Arctic Sunrise to the offshore platform Prirazlomnaya, which they tried to climb aboard. Their illegal activities were stopped by border officers," the Investigative Committee said n a statement.

It said the committee had opened a criminal case on suspicion of piracy. (Reporting By Thomas Grove; Editing by Steve Gutterman)