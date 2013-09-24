* Activists could face piracy charges, investigators say
* Diplomats visit detained protesters on ship
* Greenpeace accuses Russia of illegality
(Updates with diplomatic visit)
By Thomas Grove and Liza Dobkina
MOSCOW/ST PETERSBURG, Sept 24 Environmental
activists who protested at an offshore oil platform in the
Russian Arctic last week will be prosecuted, possibly for piracy
which is punishable by up to 15 years' jail, Russian
investigators said on Tuesday.
They said the "attack", in which Greenpeace activists tried
scaling the Gazprom-owned Prirazlomnaya platform,
Russia's first offshore Arctic oil platform, had violated
Russian sovereignty.
"When a foreign ship full of electronic equipment intended
for unknown purposes and a group of people, declaring themselves
to be environmental activists, try to storm a drilling platform
there are legitimate doubts about their intentions," the
investigators said in a statement.
The protest ended when armed officers boarded the
Netherlands-registered icebreaker and arrested the 30 activists
onboard, Greenpeace said. The vessel, the Arctic Sunrise, was
towed to the port of Murmansk.
The activists and crew were escorted off the ship late on
Tuesday and taken to a local Investigative Committee office,
Greenpeace spokeswoman Marina Favorskaya said.
Greenpeace says its protest - aimed to draw attention to the
threat oil drilling poses to the fragile Arctic eco-system - was
peaceful, and that Russia's actions violated international law.
A diplomatic delegation of 18 officials representing nine
countries went on board the Arctic Sunrise on Tuesday afternoon
to meet the detainees, Greenpeace said.
The Netherlands, where Greenpeace International is based,
called for the release of the ship and all activists, including
two Dutch citizens.
"The sailors and the ship have to be released," Defence
Minister Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert told parliament.
Greenpeace said the activists had been denied access to
lawyers and that they had not yet been formally charged.
Greenpeace's global chief Kumi Naidoo said: "Any charge of
piracy against peaceful activists has no merit ... we will not
be intimidated or silenced.
"Peaceful activism is crucial when governments around the
world have failed to respond to dire scientific warnings."
Greenpeace says scientific evidence shows that an oil spill
from Prirazlomnaya would affect more than 3,000 miles of
Russia's coastline.
Onshore drilling is well established, but significant
offshore work is in its infancy despite relatively shallow
waters and numerous attempts.
A decade of high oil prices, scarcity of opportunities
elsewhere and a shrinking ice cap have led companies to look to
unexploited parts of the Arctic in recent years.
Global majors including ExxonMobil, Eni and
Statoil have agreed deals with Russia's state-owned
Rosneft to enter Russia's Arctic offshore waters.
(Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel and Robin Pomeroy)