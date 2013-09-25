* Environmental activists tried to scale offshore oil rig
* Activists to be questioned as suspects, piracy case opened
* Greenpeace says it is Russia that is breaking law
By Alexei Anishchuk
SALEKHARD, Russia, Sept 25 President Vladimir
Putin said on Wednesday Greenpeace activists arrested for
staging a protest at Russia's first Arctic offshore oil platform
had violated international law but signalled they should not
face charges of piracy.
Russian authorities seized the activists' ship and towed it
to shore after two tried to scale the rig to protest against
Russian plans to drill for oil in the Arctic, which they say
poses a threat to the fragile eco-system.
The 30 activists aboard the Arctic Sunrise were due to be
questioned on Wednesday, Greenpeace said, a day after Russian
investigators said they had opened a criminal case on suspicion
of piracy, a crime punishable by up to 15 years in jail.
"It is absolutely evident that they are, of course, not
pirates," said Putin, but said the activists had broken
international law when they tried to climb the oil platform.
Russia is concerned protests like the one at the
Prirazlomnaya platform, owned by state-controlled energy giant
Gazprom, could undermine efforts to draw foreign
investment and tap rich Arctic resources.
Investigators said the activists, who spent the night behind
bars in the far northern region of Murmansk, would be
prosecuted, but had not yet been formally charged. They were due
to be questioned as suspects on Wednesday.
"All 30 people were sent to different investigative
detention facilities in Murmansk and the Murmansk region. Today
questioning continues, but lawyers and diplomatic
representatives are not allowed to visit the activists,"
Greenpeace-Russia spokeswoman Tatyana Vasilyeva said.
Greenpeace said the boarding of its icebreaker by Russian
authorities was illegal and denied allegations of piracy, saying
its activists had conducted a peaceful protest.
The federal Investigative Committee called the protest an
"attack" and said it violated Russian sovereignty.
QUESTIONED
Putin, who has promised to increase Russia's military might
in the Arctic and stressed its economic importance, said: "Our
law enforcement institutions, our border guards didn't know who
was trying to seize this platform under the guise of Greenpeace.
"It would have been better if representatives of this
organisation had sat in this room and voiced their attitude to
the issues we are discussing," he said at the Arctic Forum in
Salekhard in western Siberia, attended by the presidents of
Finland and Iceland and officials from other Arctic nations.
Putin says he does not meddle in criminal investigations but
political analysts say his words appear to have influenced
decisions by law enforcement agencies and courts in the past.
The Investigative Committee said it questioned three Russian
activists on Tuesday and planned to question the remaining
foreign protesters after translators were found and it was in
the process of providing them with lawyers.
Greenpeace says scientific evidence shows any oil spill from
Prirazlomnaya would affect more than 3,000 miles (4,800 km) of
Russia's coastline.
Onshore drilling is well established in the Arctic, but
significant offshore work is in its infancy despite relatively
shallow waters and numerous attempts.
A decade of high oil prices, scarcity of opportunities
elsewhere and a shrinking ice cap have led companies to look to
unexploited parts of the Arctic in recent years.
Global majors including ExxonMobil, Eni and
Statoil have agreed deals with Russia's state-owned
Rosneft to enter Russia's Arctic offshore waters.
Russia plans to reopen a Soviet-era military base on an
Arctic island and bolster its naval presence in the region.