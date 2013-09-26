* Activists, crew of Greenpeace ship denied bail
* Thirty activists face hearings over protest at oil
platform
* Investigators have opened piracy case
* Six arrested in Bulgaria protest against Gazprom's Arctic
plans
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Sept 26 A Russian court on Thursday
ordered 14 Greenpeace activists and a photographer to be held in
custody for two months pending further investigation over a
protest against offshore Arctic oil drilling, drawing criticism
from the environmental group.
The 15 detainees, who had been among 30 people aboard a
Greenpeace ship used to stage the protest at the Prirazlomnaya
oil platform, were denied bail by judges in the northern city of
Murmansk, Greenpeace and Russian media said.
Seven others were ordered held for three days, and eight
were still awaiting hearings late on Thursday evening.
All 30 were detained last week aboard the icebreaker Arctic
Sunrise, which was seized by Russian coast guards after two
activists tried to scale the Barents Sea oil rig owned by
state-controlled Gazprom on Sept. 18.
"We are deeply concerned by the decision of the judge to
refuse bail," Greenpeace Executive Director John Sauven said.
Those ordered held for two months included the ship's
captain, U.S. national Pete Willcox, as well as activists and
crew members from nations including France, New Zealand, Canada,
Switzerland, Poland and Russia, Greenpeace said.
The federal Investigative Committee has termed the protest
an attack and opened a criminal case on suspicion of piracy,
which is punishable by up to 15 years in jail. The activists
have not been charged.
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the activists
from 18 countries were clearly not pirates but had broken
international law, suggesting they might end up facing less
severe charges.
The spokesman for the Investigative Committee said on
Thursday that activists ordered held for two months might be
released on bail before that period ends if their role is found
to have been minor, the Interfax news agency reported.
Greenpeace has said it was the Russian law enforcement
authorities who broke the law by boarding the Arctic Sunrise,
and denied the piracy allegations, saying its activists had
conducted a peaceful protest.
OIL SPILL FEARS
"The Russian authorities are trying to scare people who
stand up to the oil industry in the Arctic, but this blatant
intimidation will not succeed," Greenpeace International
executive director Kumi Naidoo said in a statement.
Nils Muiznieks, human rights commissioner for the Council of
Europe, told Reuters the denial of bail "clearly raises human
rights concerns", saying pre-trial detention should be used only
in exceptional circumstances when there is no alternative.
He urged Russia, a council member, to abide by standards for
protecting the right to free expression and peaceful assembly.
Greenpeace says scientific evidence shows any oil spill from
Prirazlomnaya, Russia's first offshore oil platform in the
Arctic, would affect more than 3,000 miles (4,800 km) of
Russia's coastline.
In Bulgaria, police arrested six Greenpeace activists who
blocked a Gazprom gas station to protest its Arctic drilling
plans. Four of them had chained themselves to fuel pumps and
waved banners that read: "Stop Gazprom, Save the Arctic" and
"Gazprom = Arctic destruction".
The Prirazlomnaya rig - a crucial part of Russia's effort to
tap oil and gas in the Arctic - is slated to start operating by
the end of the year and is expected to reach peak production of
6 million tonnes per year (120,000 barrels per day) in 2019.
Denis Sinyakov, a photographer who was denied bail, said he
had covered the protest as a journalist, Greenpeace said.
The advocacy group Reporters Without Borders said Sinyakov's
detention was an "unacceptable violation of freedom of
information," and dozens of journalists and activists protested
outside the Investigative Committee headquarters in Moscow.