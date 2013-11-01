MOSCOW Nov 1 Russia is preparing to move 30
Greenpeace activists who were arrested over a protest against
Arctic drilling from the far-north city of Murmansk to St.
Petersburg, the environmental group said on Friday.
The detainees, including two journalists, have been charged
with hooliganism for the Sept. 18 protest in which the activists
tried to scale Russia's first offshore Arctic oil rig, the
Prirazlomnaya, owned by state energy company Gazprom.
Russia's Investigative Committee, which is leading the case,
could not be reached for comment and the reasons behind any such
move were not immediately clear.
Greenpeace International head Kumi Naidoo said it would be
easier for relatives and consular officials to reach them in St.
Petersburg, about 700 km (440 miles) from Moscow, rather than in
remote Murmansk. The transfer was expected to start within days.
Naidoo said the group, whose vessel, the Greenpeace
icebreaker Arctic Sunrise was forcibly boarded by Russian coast
guards after the protest, should be freed immediately.
"The detainees shouldn't be in jail at all," he said in
comments distributed by Greenpeace. "They are prisoners of
conscience who acted out of a determination to protect us all,
and they should be free."
St. Petersburg will also be more convenient for state
investigators.
The Investigative Committee reduced initial charges of
piracy against the activists and changed them to hooliganism,
cutting the maximum jail term from 15 years to seven, after
President Vladimir Putin said they were no pirates.
The case has blackened Russia's image in the West, with the
Netherlands lodging a legal case with the International Tribunal
for the Law of the Sea seeking to free all those under arrest.
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Friday told a joint press
conference with his French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault that
the case will be handled in line with Russian law.
He reiterated Moscow's stance that the Greenpeace protest
posed a threat to the security of personnel and environmental
safety by disturbing the work at the platform.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Angus MacSwan)