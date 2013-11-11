* Thirty held since September over oil rig protest
* All could face seven years in jail
* Families of detained Britons hope for improved
communication
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Nov 11 Thirty people arrested in Russia
over a protest against Arctic oil drilling were moved from the
northern city of Murmansk on Monday on their way to pre-trial
detention centres in St. Petersburg, federal investigators and
Greenpeace said.
The transfer of the 28 activists and two journalists may be
aimed at curbing international criticism of Russia over what the
environmental group says was a peaceful protest.
Activists have reported being confined for 23 hours a day in
bleak, sometimes ice-cold cells in Murmansk, a port city above
the Arctic Circle whose remote location complicates access for
lawyers and consular officials.
The Kremlin has essentially rejected Greenpeace head Kumi
Naidoo's offer to travel to Russia and stand as security for the
release of the detainees, who come from 18 nations on five
continents.
They were arrested after coastguards boarded the Greenpeace
icebreaker Arctic Sunrise following a protest at an oil platform
owned by state-controlled Gazprom off Russia's
northern coast on Sept. 18.
Charged with hooliganism and facing up to seven years in
prison if convicted, they had been denied bail and held in
pre-trial detention in Murmansk, 1,000 km (640 miles) north of
St. Petersburg.
Lawyers who tried to visit them on Monday were told they had
been moved out before dawn, Greenpeace said and Russia's federal
Investigative Committee said they would be taken to detention
facilities in St. Petersburg.
"St. Petersburg has some daylight in the winter months,
unlike Murmansk," Ben Ayliffe, an Arctic campaigner for
Greenpeace said in a statement, but said there was no guarantee
of better conditions.
In London, families of five of the six detained Britons said
they hoped the transfer from the isolated Arctic port to
Russia's second-largest city would allow the detainees greater
access to consular officials and lawyers.
But at a news conference after meetings with Prime Minister
David Cameron and Foreign Ministry officials, none of the family
members saw the transfer as signalling an imminent release.
"There's lots of reasons why they could have made this
move," Jenna Saunders, the partner of detained activist Philip
Ball, said alongside Ball's mother and brother. "It could be
positive but it doesn't necessarily mean it is."
When prisoners are transferred across Russia's vast
distances, they are often taken in special trains.
"From the information we have the (railroad) cars are not
heated," Ayliffe said. "We have advised the 30 to dress in warm
clothes and shoes. We have also organised prompt deliveries of
additional supplies of warm outfits."
Russia says the environmental activists violated the law in
the protest in which some tried to scale the Prirazlomnaya
platform, Russia's first offshore oil rig in the Arctic and part
of its efforts to develop the region's oil and gas reserves.
Russia has refused to take part in a case at the
International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, in which the
Netherlands is seeking the release of the activists, two of whom
are Dutch, and the Dutch-registered Greenpeace vessel.