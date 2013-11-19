* 30 under arrest in Russia over Greenpeace Arctic protest

* Case has drawn Western criticism of Russia's rights record

* Three Russians also granted bail, Australian denied release

By Maria Tsvetkova

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Nov 19 A Russian court granted bail on Monday to two foreigners arrested for a Greenpeace protest against offshore oil drilling in the Arctic, rulings lawyers said would allow them to return home pending trial or other investigative action.

David Haussmann of New Zealand and Ana Paula Maciel of Brazil were the first foreigners to be granted bail in hearings held to determine whether 30 people arrested in a protest at an drilling rig in September should remain in custody past Nov. 24.

All 30 are charged with hooliganism over the protest, in which activists tried to scale an oil rig that is crucial to Russia's drive to tap the Arctic. They face up to seven years in jail if convicted in a case that has prompted Western criticism.

On Monday, courts in St. Petersburg ordered three Russians released on 2 million roubles ($61,300) bail but ruled that Colin Russell, an Australian, can be held in custody until Feb. 24.

Investigators have sought three-month extensions of detention for the activists, who come from 18 countries, but the Kremlin may believe releasing some on bail could ease criticism of Russia, which will be in the spotlight when it hosts the Winter Olympics in February.

Western leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, have expressed concern to President Vladimir Putin over the case and Western celebrities have voiced support for the Greenpeace campaigners. Ex-Beatle Sir Paul McCartney has asked Putin to help secure their release.

Maciel, 31, who held up a hand-written sign during the hearing that read, "Illegal Prison, Shame on Russia", broke into tears of joy as the judge read the ruling.

Haussmann, 49, an electric engineer on the Arctic Sunrise, the Greenpeace icebreaker that was used in the protests at the Prirazlomnaya oil platform off Russia's northern coast, described the decision as the victory of "common sense".

THOUGHTS OF HOME

Speaking from the defendant's cage in court, he told reporters he would fly home to New Zealand to be with his 3-year-old son and his pregnant partner.

"I will hug my partner Sara and my boy Theo," he said, smiling. "I'll be much happier when I'm home."

The activists granted bail will be freed once the money comes through, which is likely this week.

The foreigners can leave Russia but are obliged by law to return if summoned by investigators, said Alexander Mukhortov, a lawyer representing Haussmann and other activists.

The investigation is continuing and no trial date has been set.

Greenpeace called the case against the so-called Arctic 30 "a high farce," saying the protest over the offshore platform operated by state-controlled Russian energy giant Gazprom was peaceful and the charges are unfounded.

The environmental group says drilling for oil in the Arctic threatens region's pristine and unique environment.

It hopes the release of the activists can be secured on Friday when the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea is expected to rule in a case the Netherlands lodged against Russia. But Russia is boycotting the case, which means it is unlikely to adhere to the court's ruling.

Putin has said that development and shipping in the regional are important to Russia's economy and security.

The 30 activists had initially been charged with piracy, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Putin has said they were clearly not pirates but that they violated the law. ($1 = 32.6232 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Steve Gutterman and Angus MacSwan)