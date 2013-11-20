* Courts have granted bail to 15 people
* Unlikely to be released before weekend - Greenpeace
* Hooliganism charges still stand
(Adds eighth activist granted bail)
By Maria Tsvetkova
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, Nov 20 The first of 30
people arrested by Russian coast guards during a Greenpeace
protest against Arctic oil drilling walked free on bail on
Wednesday, brandishing a sheet of paper with the words "Free the
Arctic" written on it.
Brazilian Ana Paula Alminhana Maciel, one of 28 activists and
two journalists whose arrest drew international criticism for
President Vladimir Putin, smiled as she left a detention centre
in St Petersburg. Asked how she felt, she said simply "happy"
before being driven off by a Greenpeace representative.
Twenty of those detained on Sept. 18 have now been granted
bail this week following criticism of Putin over what was widely
seen in the West as their harsh treatment, though the others
have yet to be freed. All previous bail requests had been
refused.
Freelance journalist Denis Sinyakov, who was also on board,
was expected to be freed on bail on Thursday, his lawyer said.
None of those in pre-trial detention have their passports,
and Greenpeace said it was not clear how much their movement
would be restricted.
One of the 30 had his detention extended by three months on
Monday, and all of those aboard the Arctic Sunrise icebreaker
during the protest at a Russian oil rig could still face
seven-year jail terms on hooliganism charges.
In a sign of an easing of their treatment, however, Russian
courts granted eight activists bail on Wednesday, including the
pilot of the Greenpeace icebreaker who steered the vessel to the
Gazprom-owned Prirazlomnaya oil platform, where
several activists tried to scale the structure.
Armed coast guards ended the protest, detaining everyone on
board the boat and seizing the ship.
Asked whether the decision to grant him bail pleased him,
Captain Peter Willcox, looking tired and wearing a white and
purple checkered shirt, said: "Very, very much."
He was then led out of the courtroom in handcuffs by four
policemen.
Willcox, 60, has been a Greenpeace activist for more than 30
years and was the skipper of the environmental advocacy group's
ship Rainbow Warrior when it was blown up and sunk by the French
secret service in 1985.
OIL PLATFORM
Also granted bail in the city of St. Petersburg were three
Britons, Alexandra Harris, Kieron Bryan and Anthony Perrett,
Anne Mie Roer Jensen from Denmark, Faiza Oulahsen and Mannes
Ubels from the Netherlands and Marco Weber from Switzerland,
Greenpeace said. Bail was set at 2 million roubles ($61,100).
"I'm going to enjoy the fact that I can walk more than just
three yards in the cell, and some fresh air," said Oulahsen from
the courtroom cage where she had followed the proceedings.
"I'm going to have a good meal, and I'm going to call my
family because I haven't spoken to them in more than two
months."
Of the 21 people who have appeared in court hearings so far
this week, only Australian Colin Russell has had his detention
extended. Greenpeace says it is baffled by the decision to keep
Russell, 59, in custody for three more months.
The arrests of the activists have unleashed international
criticism of Putin, now in his third term as president, and the
initial charges of piracy - which carried a 15-year jail term -
were dropped.
Greenpeace says the protest was meant to draw attention to
the impact of offshore Arctic drilling on the environment.
Investigators have sought three-month extensions of
detention for the activists from 18 countries, but the Kremlin
may believe releasing some on bail could ease criticism of
Russia, which hosts the Winter Olympics in February.
($1 = 32.7265 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Writing by Thomas Grove; editing
by Ralph Boulton)