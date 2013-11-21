* 26 of 30 have been granted bail
By Alister Doyle and Maria Tsvetkova
WARSAW/ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, Nov 21 U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon appealed to Russia on Thursday to
show leniency towards 30 people arrested during a Greenpeace
protest against Arctic oil drilling.
The authorities released 10 more activists on Thursday,
bringing to 26 the number that have now been freed on bail after
two months in custody.
Freelance photographer Denis Sinyakov hugged his wife after
his release and Ekaterina Zaspa, the doctor on the Greenpeace
icebreaker used in the protest, embraced her husband.
"I am not guilty, and there is no crime in people organising
peaceful protests," Sinyakov, 36, told reporters outside a court
in St. Petersburg.
In Warsaw, U.N. chief Ban said groups such as Greenpeace had
a role in shaping the world, not just governments and business.
"They (Russia) may have their own domestic rules and
regulations but I would hope that they would have some
favourable and sympathetic considerations for this case," he
told Reuters.
At a meeting in Moscow with writers, Putin said protecting
the environment was a noble goal but the ends did not justify
the means.
"Is their cause noble? Yes, it is noble. Did they do the
right thing when they climbed the platform? No, they did the
wrong thing," Putin said in televised comments.
During the protest, some of the activists tried to scale
state-controlled Gazprom's Prirazlomnaya rig.
The activists could have caused an accident by distracting
the platform's operators, Putin said.
The activists were initially charged with piracy and faced
up to 15 years in jail over the Sept. 18 protest.
Putin said a week after the protest that the activists were
clearly not pirates and investigators later changed the charge
to hooliganism, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years.
They had been denied bail until hearings this week to decide
whether they should be held for another three months. By
Thursday, courts had granted 26 of the 30 bail and ruled that
one, Australian Colin Russell, can be held until Feb. 24.
The rulings follow criticism of Putin over what has widely
been seen in the West as the harsh treatment of the activists.
Kremlin opponents see it as part of a clampdown on perceived
threats during the six-year third term he won in March 2012.
Any activists held through Feb. 24 will be in custody during
the Winter Olympics which Russia will host in the Black Sea
report city of Sochi. Putin has staked a lot of political
prestige on hosting a successful Games.
Those released include citizens of Argentina, Brazil,
Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, New Zealand, Poland and Russia.
Greenpeace said it was not clear how much their movement
would be restricted and whether they would be allowed to leave
Russia. Courts have set bail at 2 million roubles ($61,100).
Greenpeace, which says its protest was peaceful and the
charges unfounded, is concerned drilling for oil in the Arctic
threatens the environment. Putin has said development and
shipping there are important to Russia's economy and security.