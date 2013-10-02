* Activists charged over protest at Arctic oil platform
* Greenpeace says piracy charges are absurd
* Citizens of 18 countries have been arrested
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Oct 2 Russia charged Greenpeace
activists with piracy on Wednesday over a demonstration last
month against Arctic oil drilling, a charge that could bring
long prison terms for a protest in a region the Kremlin sees as
a key to future prosperity.
The federal Investigative Committee said authorities had
begun charging the 30 people from 18 countries arrested after
two Greenpeace activists tried to scale the Prirazlomnaya oil
platform, which plays a crucial role in Russia's effort to mine
Arctic resources.
By evening, 14 people had been charged with piracy,
Greenpeace said, including activists and icebreaking ship crew
from Argentina, Britain, Finland, the Netherlands, Poland,
Russia and Ukraine, as well as a dual U.S.-Swedish citizen and a
British videographer who documented the protest.
Greenpeace said the piracy charge, which carries a jail term
of up to 15 years, was absurd.
"It is an extreme and disproportionate charge," said
Greenpeace International Executive Director Kumi Naidoo.
"A charge of piracy is being laid against men and women
whose only crime is to be possessed of a conscience. This is an
outrage and represents nothing less than an assault on the very
principle of peaceful protest."
Talking tough, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said
concern for the environment did not justify breaking the law.
"Concern for the environment must not be a cloak for illegal
actions, no matter how high-minded the principles motivating
participants," he said at a meeting on offshore oil extraction
in the Caspian Sea in the southern city of Astrakhan.
A court in the northern city of Murmansk, a port city north
of the Arctic circle, last week ordered all 30 people who had
been aboard the Greenpeace vessel Arctic Sunrise to be held in
custody for two months pending further investigation.
The environmental group said the protest at the platform
owned by state-controlled energy company Gazprom was
peaceful and posed no threat, and that piracy charges have no
merit in international or Russian law.
In Washington, State Department deputy spokeswoman Marie
Harf confirmed that a U.S. citizen named Dimitri Litvinov was
among those charged with piracy. She said Washington understood
that a second detained U.S. citizen has not been charged.
Harf made no comment on the charges. She said that the U.S.
consulate in St. Petersburg had met both of the detained U.S.
citizens.
FEARING OIL SPILL
Prirazlomnaya, Russia's first offshore oil rig in the
Arctic, is slated to start operating by the end of the year and
is expected to reach peak production of 6 million tonnes per
year (120,000 barrels per day) in 2019.
Greenpeace says scientific evidence shows any oil spill from
Prirazlomnaya, in the Pechora Sea, would affect more than 3,000
miles (4,800 km) of Russia's northern coastline.
Russia, whose slowing economy is heavily reliant on income
from energy exports, hopes Arctic oil and gas will help fuel
future growth.
Putin, who has not ruled out seeking a fourth presidential
term in 2018, has described Arctic shipping and development as
priorities and last month announced plans to reopen a Soviet-era
military base in the region.
Naidoo called Russia's treatment of the protesters "the most
serious threat to Greenpeace's peaceful environmental activism"
since its ship Rainbow Warrior was bombed and sunk while in port
in New Zealand in 1985, when the group was protesting French
nuclear testing in the Pacific.
Former Rainbow Warrior captain Peter Willcox, an American,
captained the Arctic Sunrise during the protest and was among
the 30 people being held in detention in Murmansk.
President Vladimir Putin said last week that the protesters
were clearly not pirates, but had violated international law.