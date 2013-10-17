(Amends headline to drop call activists be freed)
MOSCOW Oct 17 Eleven Nobel Peace Prize
laureates urged Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to
drop piracy charges against 30 people detained over a Greenpeace
protest last month at an Arctic oil rig.
The piracy charges, punishable by up to 15 years' jail,
appear aimed at sending a message that Moscow will not tolerate
attempts to disrupt its development of the resource-rich Arctic.
Russian authorities have ordered the activists to remain in
pre-trial detention until Nov. 24 and the courts have already
denied bail to 16 of them. Hearings for the remaining activists
are expected in the coming days.
"We are writing to ask you to do all you can to ensure that
the excessive charges of piracy ... are dropped and that any
charges brought are consistent with international and Russian
law," the Nobel laureates said in their open letter to Putin.
The letter, whose signatories included South African
anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu, described the Sept. 18
protest in which the activists tried to scale the Prirazlomnaya
oil rig as "a peaceful, non-violent protest".
Russian coastguards forcibly boarded the Greenpeace Arctic
Sunrise icebreaker after the protest and towed it to the
northern port city of Murmansk, where all aboard were arrested.
Putin has said the 30 detainees - who come from 18 countries
- are not pirates, though their protest violated the law, and
his human rights aide has urged the law enforcement bodies to
drop the piracy charges.
A local court in Murmansk on Thursday denied bail to two
more of the activists, Colin Russel of Australia and Mannes
Ubels of the Netherlands.
Russia's top investigative body has said the activists may
face fresh charges after it said drugs were found on the Arctic
Sunrise. Greenpeace denies there were any illegal items aboard.
The Greenpeace protest targeted the Prirazlomnaya oil
platform, owned by Russia's state giant Gazprom and a
key element in Russia's plan to tap into the Arctic's resources.
Other signatories of Thursday's letter included American
Jody Williams, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1997 for seeking
to ban anti-personnel landmines, and Adolfo Perez Esquivel, who
won in 1980 for his human rights activism in Argentina.
