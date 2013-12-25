MOSCOW Dec 25 Russia on Wednesday formally
dropped criminal charges against Greenpeace activists arrested
in a protest against Arctic oil drilling on Wednesday and was
expected to shortly do the same for all 30, the environmental
group said.
By 1200 GMT Greenpeace said it knew of the dropping of
charges against 19 of the group, who are currently still in
Russia on bail. The move followed the announcement of a Kremlin
amnesty.
The activists will now be free to leave Russia and travel
home to their families, once they secure exit visas.
Russia's treatment of the activists - who spent two months
in detention and had faced hooliganism charges punishable by
seven years in jail - had drawn heavy criticism from Western
nations and celebrities.
Their amnesty will remove an irritant in relations in what
Kremlin critics say is a move timed to improve Russia's image
ahead of the Sochi Olympics.
"This is the day we've been waiting for since our ship was
boarded by armed commandos almost three months ago," Peter
Willcox, who captained the Greenpeace vessel used in the
protest, the Arctic Sunrise, said in a statement.
"I'm pleased and relieved the charges have been dropped, but
we should not have been charged at all."
President Vladimir Putin has said Russia's response to a
Greenpeace protest should serve as a lesson and Moscow would
toughen steps to guard against interference in its development
of the region.
Russia says activists endangered lives and property in the
protest at the state-controlled energy giant Gazprom's
Prirazlomnaya platform in the Pechora Sea, a key element of
Russia's plans to develop the Arctic.
Greenpeace said the boarding of its icebreaker by Russian
authorities was illegal and denied says its activists conducted
a peaceful protest.