MOSCOW Dec 25 Russia formally dropped criminal
charges against Greenpeace activists arrested in a protest over
Arctic oil drilling on Wednesday, under a Kremlin amnesty
extended to all 30 who had been facing up to seven years jail if
convicted.
The environmental group said 29 of the 30, who are still in
Russia after being freed on bail, have now been amnestied and
will be free to leave for their home countries as soon as they
secure exit visas. One more activist's case will be reviewed on
Thursday, it said.
Russia's treatment of the activists - who spent two months
in detention and had faced hooliganism charges punishable by
seven years in jail - had drawn heavy criticism from Western
nations and celebrities.
Their amnesty will remove an irritant in relations in what
Kremlin critics say is a move timed to improve Russia's image
ahead of the Sochi Olympics.
"This is the day we've been waiting for since our ship was
boarded by armed commandos almost three months ago," Peter
Willcox, who captained the Greenpeace vessel used in the
protest, the Arctic Sunrise, said in a statement.
"I'm pleased and relieved the charges have been dropped, but
we should not have been charged at all."
President Vladimir Putin has said Russia's response to a
Greenpeace protest should serve as a lesson and Moscow would
take tougher steps to guard against interference in its
development of the region.
Russia says activists endangered lives and property in the
protest at the state-controlled energy giant Gazprom's
Prirazlomnaya platform in the Pechora Sea, a key element of
Russia's plans to develop the Arctic.
Greenpeace said the boarding of its icebreaker by Russian
authorities was illegal and says its activists conducted a
peaceful protest.