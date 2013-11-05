* Hamburg-based U.N. court rules on law of the sea
* Netherlands hopes it will order protesters' release
* Russia declines to participate in court proceedings
HAMBURG, Nov 6 The Netherlands will ask an
international court on Wednesday to order Russia to release 30
people detained during a protest against oil drilling in the
Arctic.
The detainees, two of whom are Dutch, have been charged with
hooliganism for the Sept. 18 protest in which Greenpeace
environmentalist activists tried to scale Russia's first
offshore Arctic oil rig.
The Dutch hope the International Tribunal for the Law of the
Sea (ITLOS) in Hamburg will make a ruling by mid-November that
would secure the provisional release of the captives who have
all been denied bail in a case that has strained relations with
the West, particularly the Netherlands.
Russia has told the court it does not accept the
Netherlands' case and will not participate in the proceedings
that will start, in any case, on Wednesday.
The court was established by the 1982 U.N. Convention on the
Law of the Sea - of which both the Netherlands and Russia are
signatories - to settle maritime disputes. Its decisions are
binding but it has no means of enforcing them.
"We are very grateful to the Dutch government for bringing
this case and to the tribunal for considering it" said
Greenpeace International General Counsel Jasper Teulings. The
global environmentalist group is based in Amsterdam.
"The argument of the Netherlands is that in international
waters, ships have the right to freedom of navigation and so
this means they may not be boarded, inspected, detained or
arrested except with the permission of the flag state. There are
exceptions to this, but they are limited," Teulings added.
The Netherlands also wants Russia to release the activists'
Dutch-flagged vessel, the Arctic Sunrise.
Russia's Investigative Committee, which is handling the
case, reduced initial charges of piracy to hooliganism late last
month, cutting the maximum jail term from 15 years to seven,
after President Vladimir Putin said they were not pirates.
The case adds to strains between the two countries. Last
month senior diplomats from each country were beaten in their
respective homes in Moscow and The Hague.
On Tuesday, the Dutch foreign minister denounced Russia's
law banning homosexual "propaganda" among minors and said the
violation of gay rights could be grounds for asylum in the
Netherlands.
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said last week reiterated
Moscow's stance that the Greenpeace protest had posed a threat
to the security of Russian workers and to the environment by
disturbing work at the platform.