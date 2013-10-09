By Thomas Escritt
| AMSTERDAM
AMSTERDAM Oct 9 The head of Greenpeace offered
on Wednesday to move to Russia and stand as security for the
release on bail of 30 people who were detained and charged with
piracy by Russian authorities after protesting against oil
drilling in the Arctic.
The offer was made in a letter written by Kumi Naidoo to
Russian President Vladimir Putin that was seen by Reuters and
sent on Wednesday. It follows a Russian court's decision to
refuse bail to three of the detainees.
"I would offer myself as a guarantor for the good conduct of
the Greenpeace activists, were they to be released on bail," he
wrote in the letter, in which he offered to "move (his) life to
Russia for the duration of this affair."
He added that neither he nor the activists saw themselves as
being above the law, and requested an urgent meeting with Putin.
The detainees - 28 Greenpeace activists and two freelance
journalists - have been held in the northern Russian port city
of Murmansk since authorities arrested them last month as their
ship approached an oil platform owned by Gazprom, the
big Russian energy company.
Naidoo, who was repeatedly arrested and later driven
underground for his role in the struggle against apartheid in
his native South Africa in the 1970s and 1980s, said he was
prepared to "share the fate" of the Greenpeace activists. They
face prison terms of up to 15 years if convicted.
"I do not expect to share their fate, but it is a risk I am
willing to take," he said, adding that the "actions of peaceful
protesters" could not be called piracy.
"You ... know that in being accused of piracy they are
charged with a crime that did not happen," he told Putin in the
letter.
The Netherlands launched legal proceedings against Russia on
Friday, saying it had unlawfully detained the activists and
others on the Dutch-registered icebreaker Arctic Sunrise.
After the protest, Russian coastguard officers forcibly
boarded and seized control of the ship and towed it to Murmansk.
Russia has denied Greenpeace's assertions that the ship had been
in international waters when it was seized.