Citi says U.S. regulators are investigating its hiring practices
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
MOSCOW Nov 15 Russia's Federal Grid Co. , the state-controlled national electricity grid operator, reported first-half net profit of 3.91 billion roubles ($123.15 million) in a statement on Thursday.
Excluding depreciation of liquid securities held by the company, which is also known by its Russian acronym, FSK, net profit was 14 billion roubles, the company said. ($1 = 31.7495 Russian roubles) (Writing by Melissa Akin)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 Five U.S. financial services groups on Friday appealed a federal court decision handed down earlier this month that upheld an Obama-era rule designed to avoid conflicts of interests when brokers give retirement advice.