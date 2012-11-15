MOSCOW Nov 15 Russia's Federal Grid Co. , the state-controlled national electricity grid operator, reported first-half net profit of 3.91 billion roubles ($123.15 million) in a statement on Thursday.

Excluding depreciation of liquid securities held by the company, which is also known by its Russian acronym, FSK, net profit was 14 billion roubles, the company said. ($1 = 31.7495 Russian roubles) (Writing by Melissa Akin)