UPDATE 2-AccorHotels beats profit expectations, ex-president Sarkozy joins board
* French market under pressure but some signs of recovery (Adds CEO comments from news conference, shares, analyst)
MOSCOW Oct 15 Russia's Energy Minister said the state will create an "umbrella" company to manage power grid firm MRSK and Federal Grid Co (FSK) , in which it holds majority stakes, but ruled out a merger of the two companies.
Alexander Novak said a merger was a "false expectation" for the two companies, which were spun off from state-controlled power monopoly RAO-UES several years ago.
"We are talking about the creation of a managing company, which will manage both FSK and MRSK," Novak said after a meeting at President Vladimir Putin's residence of Novo-Ogaryovo.
In May, the head of Russia's top crude producer Rosneft and the then acting Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin had proposed to merge the companies, an idea that some analysts slammed at the time as short-sighted.
The two companies were created in 2007-08 when RAO UES was broken up into three main divisions: wholesale and regional generators, distribution grids and the Federal Grid or FSK.
The financial crisis of 2008 held back further privatisations and the state still controls 70 percent of the sector.
* French market under pressure but some signs of recovery (Adds CEO comments from news conference, shares, analyst)
LONDON, Feb 22 French carmaker Peugeot , which is exploring the takeover of General Motors' European operations, recognises the contribution its two British Vauxhall plants make to the car brand, British business minister Greg Clark said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 22 Britain's business minister said on Wednesday he will set out proposals over the government's stance towards the possible foreign takeover of British firms, particularly in critically important areas such as nuclear power, in the coming weeks.