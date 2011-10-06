MOSCOW Oct 6 Russia's economy would contract by 1.5-2 percent under a stress-test scenario that foresees a crash in oil prices to as low as $60 per barrel for a sustained period, Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

Nabiullina, in a speech to an investor conference also said that if oil prices fell less sharply, to $80 per barrel, Russian growth would remain positive at 2-2.5 percent in gross domestic product terms (GDP).

The government forecasts economic growth this year at 4.1 percent.

