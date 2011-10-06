Arch Coal says Trump administration positive for its business
Feb 8 Arch Coal Inc, which emerged from bankruptcy in October, said U.S. President Donald Trump's administration should prove to be positive for its coal businesses.
MOSCOW Oct 6 Russia's economy would contract by 1.5-2 percent under a stress-test scenario that foresees a crash in oil prices to as low as $60 per barrel for a sustained period, Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.
Nabiullina, in a speech to an investor conference also said that if oil prices fell less sharply, to $80 per barrel, Russian growth would remain positive at 2-2.5 percent in gross domestic product terms (GDP).
The government forecasts economic growth this year at 4.1 percent.
(Writing by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Lidia Kelly)
Feb 8 Arch Coal Inc, which emerged from bankruptcy in October, said U.S. President Donald Trump's administration should prove to be positive for its coal businesses.
* Merger challenges position as market leader (Adds CEO comments)
RIYADH, Feb 8 Kuwait has welcomed Iran's willingness for dialogue with its Gulf Arab neighbours, saying any talks are likely to help resolve civil wars in Syria and Yemen, according to Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA.