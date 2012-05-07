MOSCOW May 7 Russia needs annual growth rates
of 5-6 percent and will have to "run after investors" to
increase them, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on
Monday.
"I think 3-4 percent (annual GDP growth) is not high enough,
we need more than 4 percent, or 5-6 percent," Siluanov said when
asked about economic challenges over the next five years.
"In order to have that, we need to create the conditions for
business. We need to attract investors and investments, in fact
we need to run after investors ... we need to seek foreign
companies ready to develop production," he said.
Siluanov was speaking as Vladimir Putin was about to be
inaugurated to a six-year term as president.
Weaker-than-expected investment has been cited as a reason
the government has reduced its 2012 economic growth forecast
from 3.7 percent to 3.4 percent. [ID:nL6E8FICHD
Last year Russia's economy grew by 4.3 percent, but most
analysts anticipate some deceleration this year as a result of a
weaker international economy.
Putin, in power since 2000 and returning to the presidency
after four years as prime minister, has said he wants to attract
more foreign investment by improving the business climate but
has not spelled out how he will do this.
