MOSCOW, Sept 14 Russian parliament expelled an
opponent of President Vladimir Putin on Friday in a vote which
he said intensified a Kremlin crackdown on dissent and likened
to a Stalinist show trial.
A vote in the lower house, the State Duma, deprived
opposition deputy Gennady Gudkov of his parliamentary immunity
over allegations he denied of operating a business while in the
assembly, a charge that carries a two-year jail sentence.
Opposition leaders said his expulsion, one day before a
protest rally in Moscow, sent a clear signal that Putin was
determined to smother dissent in his new-six year term.
"Everything happening here is a lawless show trial. It is a
political vendetta and extrajudicial punishment," Gudkov, 56,
told the Duma before it voted 291-150 to oust him. Three
deputies abstained.
"I received my mandate from the people, from hundreds of
thousands of voters who voted for me, and only they can judge
what kind of deputy I am," he said.
The portly and mustachioed member of the Just Russia party,
which has gone from being an ally of Putin's United Russia to an
opposition force, got up and walked out of the chamber after the
vote, shaking his fist in defiance.
He shook hands with allies in the chamber and kissed one
woman deputy as he made his way out.
Deputies are not allowed to run a business while holding a
seat in the chamber. Gudkov said the charges against him were "a
farce" and has circulated a list of pro-Putin members of the
chamber he says are guilty of running businesses.
Opposition leaders have portrayed his treatment as part of a
campaign to discredit them that also includes criminal charges
that protest leader Alexei Navalny stole timber from a state
firm, which could land him in prison for 10 years.
Putin, who returned to the Kremlin in May, has also signed
laws aimed at restricting street protests, punishing slander and
branding foreign-funded campaign and lobby groups as foreign
"agents".