* Says expects sharper rise in demand for coal than oil
* Plans no further investment in Russian gas
(Adds details, coal and gas expansion plans, quotes)
MOSCOW Oct 10 Influential oil trader Gunvor has
cut its share of Russia's seaborne oil exports to less than 20
percent, one of the firm's founders told business daily
Vedomosti on Monday.
Founded 14 years ago, Geneva-based Gunvor used to handle
about 30 percent of Russia's seaborne oil exports.
"I don't think that the statistics are very important in
this case, but our share amounts to less than 20 percent now,"
Torbjorn Tornqvist said.
Gunvor's operations had previously expanded dramatically, in
line with a steep rise in Russian crude oil exports, which
soared to over 5 million barrels per day (bpd) from just under
2.4 million bpd in 1999.
Higher oil prices this year have helped push Gunvor's
revenue to a forecast $80 billion in 2011 from $65 billion last
year, when half came from sales of Russian-origin commodities,
Tornqvist said.
"The share of Gunvor's Russian assets (as a percentage of
revenue) is higher than that of foreign (non-Russian) assets so
far. Looking into the future, I can say we will continue to
invest in Russia as well as in other regions ... achieving a
50/50 ratio," he said.
The company plans no investments in Russian gas assets, he
said. His business partner, Gunvor co-founder Gennady Timchenko,
already holds a large stake in top independent gas producer
Novatek through his Volga Resources vehicle.
Gunvor was betting that demand for coal would outpace demand
for oil when it bought a controlling stake in a Siberian coal
company, Kolmar, in partnership with Timchenko's vehicles, he
said.
"Gunvor's interest in the (coal) sector is easily explained.
We assume that in the next 20 years, demand for coal will grow
faster than for oil, primarily in the Far East," he said.
Gunvor picked Kolmar after a careful search of the local
coal sector, he said, adding that Gunvor had no interest in
other Russian coal assets, such as Raspadskaya or
SDS-Ugol.
"We have no interest in Russian assets other" than Kolmar,
he said.
Gunvor also has a $50 million portfolio of major blue chip
stocks, with shares in Russian companies such as Rosneft
, Gazprom and Surgutneftegaz making
up between a third and half of that portfolio, he said.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Nastassia Astrasheuskaya,
editing by Jane Baird)