MOSCOW, Sept 20 The share of Russian oil in the commodity portfolio of trading house Gunvor will decline as the company expands globally, and the company will not overpay to keep market share, CEO Torbjorn Tornqvist said on Thursday.

"Russia being the largest producer of oil in the world (is)always going to have a big share," Tornqvist said in Moscow. "It's more than 25 percent now ... We are expanding globally and with that the percentage goes down."

Gunvor, a privately-owned company co-founded by Tornqvist and Gennady Timchenko was left with no Russian crude at the last major tender organised by state oil firm Rosneft. That was the surprise outcome of the latest big Russian crude oil sales tender, for long routinely won by Gunvor.

Tornqvist said that the company's position in Russia remains strong, but voiced concern over the excessive premium traders pay for Russian oil. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)