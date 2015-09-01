MOSCOW, Sept 1 Trading house Gunvor, which has been selling assets in Russia, has again emerged as the winner of a semi-annual Rosneft tender, traders said on Tuesday.

They said Gunvor would lift from 200,000 tonnes to 500,000 tonnes of Russian Urals crude per month from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in October-March.

Rosneft declined to comment. The traders said that the company has not officially sent the tender results to the winners.

Traders also said that Chinese Unipec would lift 140,000 tonnes of Urals from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk.

The results of tender for 80,000-cargos were not immediately available.

(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)