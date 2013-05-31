* Guriev left after office searches, questioning
* Had co-authored report critical of Khodorkovsky conviction
* Denies all wrongdoing
* Re-elected to board of state bank Sberbank
By Douglas Busvine
MOSCOW, May 31 A leading economist who fled
Russia after being questioned by state investigators said on
Friday he had left because he preferred freedom to living in
fear, but that President Vladimir Putin was not to blame.
Sergei Guriev, head of Moscow's New Economic School, left
Russia this month after being questioned in an investigation
into defunct oil firm Yukos, whose founder Mikhail Khodorkovsky,
a Putin critic, was jailed in 2005 for fraud.
His abrupt departure raised fears of a widening clampdown on
groups and individuals critical or independent of Putin, who has
turned to more hardline advisers to quell protests calling for
his ouster that began in December 2011.
"I just have a personal preference for freedom. My family
also deserves to have no fear for me," said Guriev, who is
well-known to Western investors and is a widely-cited
commentator.
Guriev, 41, said via email he had decided to join his wife
and children in Paris, where she is an economist.
He said he had been questioned about a report he co-authored
in 2011 that criticised the prosecution of Khodorkovsky. The
report was written for a Kremlin human rights body under then
President Dmitry Medvedev, whose relatively liberal supporters
have also come under fire.
Guriev's lawyer, Ruslan Kozhura, said Guriev's office was
searched in April by police who seized documents and electronic
correspondence. This has raised questions over whether the
economist was at risk of becoming a suspect in the case.
"This really touches upon his constitutional right to
correspondence, and is, of course, psychologically unpleasant,"
Kozhura said.
OPPOSITION SYMPATHIES
Supporters say Guriev, a former visiting professor at the
U.S. university of Princeton, had paid the price for publicly
backing Alexei Navalny, a leader of the protests against Putin's
election in March 2012 for a third term.
But Guriev said: "I do not blame Medvedev or Putin for
anything."
Guriev said he had received support from the benefactors of
the New Economic School, which includes prominent business
figures banker Pyotr Aven, industrialist Viktor Vekselberg and
tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov.
"I have heard words of sympathy and actions of support from
many outstanding people, for which I am really grateful," said
Guriev, who is taking up a position as a visiting professor at
the Institut d'Etudes Politiques in Paris.
News of Guriev's flight broke earlier this week, when
state-controlled Sberbank said he had asked for his
candidacy to be withdrawn from an election to the board of
directors of Russia's largest bank.
But Guriev's name could not be struck off the slate in time
for Sberbank's annual shareholders meeting on Friday. He was
elected in absentia with the largest number of votes, reflecting
strong sympathy in Russia's financial establishment.
"He was very efficient, a great professional, very honest
and uncompromising," Sberbank CEO German Gref told reporters.
"Things happen and I'm hopeful that he can return."
Some senior officials, though, have heaped scorn on Guriev.
"I don't know of any political reasons that might have
compelled Sergei to take such a step," said Economy Minister
Andrei Belousov, tipped to become Putin's top economic adviser.
THIRD CASE
Khodorkovsky and his business partner Platon Lebedev are due
to be released from jail next year, and the intensification of
activity by Russian investigators has stoked speculation that a
new case could be brought to keep them behind bars.
While the grounds for a further prosecution are unclear, the
issue has become a test of establishment loyalty to Putin, whose
coterie of security service alumni has been in the ascendant
since his return to the Kremlin a year ago.
The New Economic School has come under official scrutiny
over its funding, and Guriev confirmed that it had received a
donation from Khodorkovsky, who was arrested in October of 2003.
This was while Guriev was away on a sabbatical at Princeton
and was not drawing a salary in Moscow. "The amount of money was
$50,000 - about 3 percent of the NES annual budget at that
point," he said.
No further donations were received from Khodorkovsky, Yukos
or his bank Menatep after Guriev took the helm in 2004.
Guriev's resignation as rector of the NES has been accepted,
with Stanislav Anatolyev appointed as his interim replacement.