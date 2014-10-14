(Corrects spelling of John Hultquist's name in ninth and 10th
paragraphs)
By Jim Finkle
BOSTON Oct 14 Russian hackers exploited a bug
in Microsoft Windows and other software to spy on computers used
by NATO, the European Union, Ukraine and companies in the energy
and telecommunications sectors, according to cyber intelligence
firm iSight Partners.
ISight said it did not know what data had been found by the
hackers, though it suspected they were seeking information on
the Ukraine crisis, as well as diplomatic, energy and telecom
issues, based on the targets and the contents of phishing emails
used to infect computers with tainted files.
The five-year cyber espionage campaign is still going on,
according to iSight, which dubbed the operation "Sandworm Team"
because it found references to the "Dune" science fiction series
in the software code used by the hackers.
The operation used a variety of ways to attack the targets
over the years, iSight said, adding that the hackers began only
in August to exploit a vulnerability found in most versions of
Windows.
ISight said it told Microsoft Corp about the bug
and held off on disclosing the problem so the software maker had
time to fix it.
A Microsoft spokesman said the company plans to roll out an
automatic update to affected versions of Windows on Tuesday.
There was no immediate comment from the Russian government,
NATO, the EU or the Ukraine government.
Researchers with Dallas-based iSight said they believed the
hackers are Russian because of language clues in the software
code and because of their choice of targets.
"Your targets almost certainly have to do with your
interests. We see strong ties to Russian origins here," said
John Hultquist, head of iSight's cyber espionage practice. The
firm plans to release a 16-page report on Sandworm Team to its
clients on Tuesday.
While technical indicators do not indicate whether the
hackers have ties to the Russian government, Hultquist said he
believed they were supported by a nation state because they were
engaging in espionage, not cyber crime.
For example, in December 2013, NATO was targeted with a
malicious document on European diplomacy. Several regional
governments in the Ukraine and an academic working on Russian
issues in the United States were sent tainted emails that
claimed to contain a list of pro-Russian extremist activities,
according to iSight.
The firm said its researchers uncovered evidence that some
Ukrainian government computer systems were infected, but they
were unable to remotely confirm specific victims among those
systems that had been targeted.
Still, researchers believe a large percentage of those
targeted systems were infected because the malicious software
used was very sophisticated, using a previously unknown attack
method that enabled it to get past virtually all known security
protections, said Drew Robinson, a senior technical analyst with
iSight Partners.
ISight said it had alerted some victims of Sandworm Team,
but declined to elaborate.
The iSight research is the latest in a series of private
sector security reports that link Moscow to some of the most
sophisticated cyber espionage uncovered to date.
Russia's Kaspersky Lab in August released details on a
campaign that attacked two spy agencies and hundreds of
government and military targets across Europe and the Middle
East.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Tiffany
Wu)