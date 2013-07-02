MOSCOW, July 2 A helicopter packed with passengers crashed in Siberia on Tuesday, killing at least 19 of the 28 people aboard, Russia's civil aviation commission said.

The Mi-8 aircraft operated by Polar Airlines caught fire after crashing in the Sakha region with 25 passengers and three crew on board, the Interstate Aviation Committee said.

Citing a surviving crew member, the committee said on its website that 19 people were killed. State-run Itar-Tass later cited a regional government official as saying 23 people were killed and five survived, including a child.

Sakha, also known as Yakutia, is a vast region stretching north of the Arctic circle and helicopters are frequently used to transport people to remote areas.

