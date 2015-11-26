(Changes number of killed people, adds confirmation from Rosneft)

MOSCOW Nov 26 Ten people on board a Mi-8 helicopter, including employees of Russia's state oil company Rosneft, died when the aircraft crashed in the Krasnoyarsk region in Siberia on Thursday, regional transport prosecutors said.

There were 25 people total on board, the prosecutors said in a statement on their website www.zsproc.ru. They earlier said that 15 out of 26 people on board died.

The civilian helicopter was carrying workers to an oil production site at Vankor, an oilfield belonging to Rosneft.

According to a Rosneft statement, there were three crew members and 22 passengers on board. It said that 10 people, including three crew members, died.

"Causes of the incident are being investigated," Rosneft said in the statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Jason Bush and Denis Pinchuk; editing by Lidia Kelly and Dominic Evans)