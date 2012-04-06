* Cash-strapped Greece selling 35.5 pct stake

* Latsis family has right of first refusal

* Russia also interested in gas company DEPA (Adds detail)

MOSCOW/ATHENS, April 6 Russia's fifth-largest oil firm, Gazprom Neft, on Friday become the first potential bidder to express interest in buying a stake in refiner Hellenic Petroleum being put up for sale by the cash-strapped Greek government.

Under a privatisation plan agreed with the European Union and International Monetary Fund, Athens is seeking buyers for its 35.5 percent stake, worth 630 million euros ($820 million), in Hellenic Petroleum.

"We are looking into the possibility of acquiring this asset. There are two decent plants with comparatively high capacity and quite high refining depth," Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov told reporters.

Greece's top privatisation official said last month stakes in two major listed companies, betting monopoly OPAP and refiner Hellenic Petroleum, would be put up for sale by May to boost a much-delayed privatisation plan.

Greece's Latsis family owns 41 percent of Hellenic, as well as extensive banking interests. It has not yet said whether it would exercise its right of first refusal to buy the state's stake in the refiner.

Under the EU-IMF plan, the family should sign a memorandum of understanding regarding Hellenic this month.

Gazprom Neft's parent company, Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom, has already said it might buy Greek natural gas company DEPA, in which Hellenic owns 35 percent. Hellenic has already said it would not buy out DEPA.

Dyukov also said that Gazprom Neft is still in talks with Italy's Eni over buying a minority stake in Germany's Schwedt refinery.

He added that Gazprom Neft's investment programme for 2012 will be flat, compared to 2011, at 165 billion roubles ($5.6 billion), including possible acquisitions.

Hellenic operates across the Balkans and the biggest part of its profit still comes from Greece, where fuel consumption has been hit by tax increases to shore up battered public finances.

The group owns and operates three refineries in Greece, with annual refining capacity of almost 16 million tonnes.

The three refineries combined, cover 70 percent of the country's total refining capacity, with a total tank storage capacity of 6.65 million cubic metres of crude and oil products. ($1 = 0.7655 euros) ($1 = 29.4550 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Harry Papachristou; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Douglas Busvine and Keiron Henderson)