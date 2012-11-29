MOSCOW Nov 29 Russian gold miner Highland Gold has delayed the commissioning of the Belaya Gora processing facility in the country's Far East region till the first quarter of 2013, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"The work at its new stand-alone processing facility at Belaya Gora is progressing well given the difficult winter conditions," the company, partially owned by businessman Roman Abramovich, said in the statement.

It had previously expected the commissioning to be done in the fourth quarter this year. Dmitry Yakushkin, a spokesman for the company, declined to comment on the reason for the delay.

Highland Gold, which produces the precious metal at Mnogovershinnoye and Novoshirokinskoye mines, added it was on track to churn out 200,000 to 215,000 troy ounces of gold and gold equivalent in 2012.

Belaya Gora is expected to start gold production in April and to contribute towards higher group output next year, the company added.