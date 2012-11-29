MOSCOW Nov 29 Russian gold miner Highland Gold
has delayed the commissioning of the Belaya Gora
processing facility in the country's Far East region till the
first quarter of 2013, the company said in a statement on
Thursday.
"The work at its new stand-alone processing facility at
Belaya Gora is progressing well given the difficult winter
conditions," the company, partially owned by businessman Roman
Abramovich, said in the statement.
It had previously expected the commissioning to be done in
the fourth quarter this year. Dmitry Yakushkin, a spokesman for
the company, declined to comment on the reason for the delay.
Highland Gold, which produces the precious metal at
Mnogovershinnoye and Novoshirokinskoye mines, added it was on
track to churn out 200,000 to 215,000 troy ounces of gold and
gold equivalent in 2012.
Belaya Gora is expected to start gold production in April
and to contribute towards higher group output next year, the
company added.