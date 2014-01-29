MOSCOW Jan 29 Russian miner Highland Gold plans to increase production to between 300,000 and 320,000 troy ounces of gold and gold equivalent in 2014, due mostly to growth at its mine in Russia's far east, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company, partly owned by tycoon Roman Abramovich, said its 2013 output rose 8 percent to a record 233,696 ounces, in line with its own forecast.

It attributed most of the expected increase this year to the launch of production at the Belaya Gora mine in the Khabarovsk region during the second half of 2013.

A gold equivalent is a measure of gold and other metals expressed in units of gold.