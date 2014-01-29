MOSCOW Jan 29 Russian miner Highland Gold
plans to increase production to between 300,000 and
320,000 troy ounces of gold and gold equivalent in 2014, due
mostly to growth at its mine in Russia's far east, it said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The company, partly owned by tycoon Roman Abramovich, said
its 2013 output rose 8 percent to a record 233,696 ounces, in
line with its own forecast.
It attributed most of the expected increase this year to the
launch of production at the Belaya Gora mine in the Khabarovsk
region during the second half of 2013.
A gold equivalent is a measure of gold and other metals
expressed in units of gold.