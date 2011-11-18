MOSCOW, Nov 18 Completions of housing
units in Russia totalled 59,000 in October, down from 67,900 in
the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on
Friday.
Based on total square metres, housing completions rose by
6.9 percent year-on-year, and were down 9.8 percent versus the
previous month.
The FSS provided the following data:
HOUSING COMPLETIONS Oct 11 Sept 11 Oct 10
Total units 59,000 67,900 58,700
Square metres (mln) 5.0 5.5 4.6
Y/Y pct change +6.9 +21.7 -0.4
M/M pct change -9.8 +39.9 +2.7
($1 = 30.806 Russian Roubles)
(Compiled by Nastassia Astrasheuskaya)