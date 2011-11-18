MOSCOW, Nov 18 Completions of housing units in Russia totalled 59,000 in October, down from 67,900 in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Friday.

Based on total square metres, housing completions rose by 6.9 percent year-on-year, and were down 9.8 percent versus the previous month.

The FSS provided the following data:

HOUSING COMPLETIONS Oct 11 Sept 11 Oct 10

Total units 59,000 67,900 58,700

Square metres (mln) 5.0 5.5 4.6

Y/Y pct change +6.9 +21.7 -0.4

M/M pct change -9.8 +39.9 +2.7

NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. ($1 = 30.806 Russian Roubles) (Compiled by Nastassia Astrasheuskaya)