UPDATE 1-Retailer Esprit swings to profit in H1, revenue dips
* Revenue slips, interim dividend skipped (Adds details of results and company comments)
MOSCOW, July 18 Completions of housing units in Russia totalled 65,400 in June, up from 34,700 in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.
Based on total area, housing completions fell by 3.2 percent year-on-year, but were up 68.8 percent versus the previous month.
The FSS provided the following data:
HOUSING COMPLETIONS June 12 May 12 June 11
Total units 65,400 34,700 n/a
Square metres (mln) 5.2 3.1 5.4
Y/Y pct change -3.2 +7.0 +6.2
M/M pct change +68.8 +5.9 +86.7
NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)
* Revenue slips, interim dividend skipped (Adds details of results and company comments)
* ANTA's 2016 net profit jumps 17 pct y/y, in line with consensus
HONG KONG/TOKYO, Feb 22 Sushiro Global Holdings Ltd, which runs Japan's largest chain of conveyor-belt sushi restaurants, said shareholders including European buyout firm Permira would sell shares worth up to 82.4 billion yen ($730 million) in an initial public offering next month.