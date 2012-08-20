MOSCOW Aug 20 Completions of housing units in Russia totalled 52,600 in July, down from 65,400 in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Monday.

Based on total square, housing completions rose by 15.5 percent year-on-year, but were down 19.4 percent versus the previous month.

The FSS provided the following data:

HOUSING COMPLETIONS July 12 June 12 June 11

Total units 52,600 65,400 n/a

Square metres (mln) 4.2 5.2 3.6

Y/Y pct change +15.5 -3.2 +17.7

M/M pct change -19.4 +68.8 -22.5

