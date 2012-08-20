UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Aug 20 Completions of housing units in Russia totalled 52,600 in July, down from 65,400 in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Monday.
Based on total square, housing completions rose by 15.5 percent year-on-year, but were down 19.4 percent versus the previous month.
The FSS provided the following data:
HOUSING COMPLETIONS July 12 June 12 June 11
Total units 52,600 65,400 n/a
Square metres (mln) 4.2 5.2 3.6
Y/Y pct change +15.5 -3.2 +17.7
M/M pct change -19.4 +68.8 -22.5
NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts