MOSCOW May 28 Thousands of Muscovites protested
in the south-west of the Russian capital on Sunday against
government plans to resettle millions of citizens from shoddy
Soviet-era apartment blocks, but numbers had fallen compared to
earlier rallies.
A Reuters witness said around 5,000 people attended the
latest rally, compared to organisers' estimates of 60,000 at a
protest on May 14. Police put the number at that rally at 8,000,
though their estimate covered a smaller area.
The draft law on renovation envisages moving some Muscovites
into modern flats but has fuelled concerns about property
rights, a year after city authorities provoked an outcry among
small businesses by bulldozing many street kiosks.
Moscow residents are also concerned about the location and
quality of the planned new accommodation, a lack of services and
infrastructure and about threats the redevelopment may pose to
the historic face of the Russian capital.
