Trump and Yellen may not be an odd couple after all
WASHINGTON At first glance, U.S. President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen may have little in common.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will discuss economic ties including joint energy projects in Moscow on Feb. 17, Russian news agencies cited the Kremlin as saying on Monday.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
WASHINGTON At first glance, U.S. President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen may have little in common.
SAN FRANCISCO The longevity of the technology stocks rally is on the line next week as Netflix Inc kicks off the earnings season for a sector that has mushroomed to account for more than a fifth of the U.S. stock market's value.