MOSCOW Jan 14 Russia will lend up to 10 billion euros ($13.7 billion) to Hungary to help build two new units at the Paks nuclear power plant, Sergei Kiriyenko, the head of state-owned power plant builder, was quoted by news agency RIA as saying on Tuesday.

Kirienko was speaking after President Vladimir Putin agreed a cooperation deal with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that foresees building the new units, doubling the capacity of the Paks facility. ($1 = 0.7324 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Douglas Busvine)