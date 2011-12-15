MOSCOW Dec 15 A fire broke out aboard an
atomic-powered icebreaker in Siberian waters on Thursday,
killing two crewmen but causing no radiation leak, Russian
authorities said.
A third man suffered from smoke inhalation in the pre-dawn
fire on the icebreaker Vaygach near the mouth of the Yenisei
river close to Russia's northern coast on the Kara Sea, the
regional branch of the Emergency Situations Ministry said.
The blaze was extinguished two and a half hours after it
started in living quarters aboard the ship, and there was no
threat of a radiation leak, the ministry said in a statement on
its website.
"The fire did not affect operation of the reactors, and
radiation levels are normal," the Interfax news agency quoted an
official with the state nuclear and industrial oversight body
Rostekhnadzor as saying.
The icebreaker, built in 1990, had left the Yenisei port of
Dudinka, 2,800 km (1,740 miles) northeast of Moscow and was en
route to Murmansk on the Barents Sea when the fire occurred.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by Tim Pearce)