MOSCOW Dec 15 A fire broke out aboard an atomic-powered icebreaker in Siberian waters on Thursday, killing two crewmen but causing no radiation leak, Russian authorities said.

A third man suffered from smoke inhalation in the pre-dawn fire on the icebreaker Vaygach near the mouth of the Yenisei river close to Russia's northern coast on the Kara Sea, the regional branch of the Emergency Situations Ministry said.

The blaze was extinguished two and a half hours after it started in living quarters aboard the ship, and there was no threat of a radiation leak, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

"The fire did not affect operation of the reactors, and radiation levels are normal," the Interfax news agency quoted an official with the state nuclear and industrial oversight body Rostekhnadzor as saying.

The icebreaker, built in 1990, had left the Yenisei port of Dudinka, 2,800 km (1,740 miles) northeast of Moscow and was en route to Murmansk on the Barents Sea when the fire occurred. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; editing by Tim Pearce)