* Medvedev says Putin should run for president in 2012
* President agrees to lead party list in parliamentary poll
By Gleb Bryanski and Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russian President Dmitry
Medvedev proposed on Saturday that Vladimir Putin run in next
year's presidential election, signalling they have agreed the
prime minister will return to the post he held for eight years
until 2008.
Medvedev also agreed at a congress of the ruling United
Russia party's that he would head its list of candidates in a
parliamentary election on Dec. 4, indicating that he could enter
the government after the elections.
"... I think it would be right for the congress to support
the candidacy of the party chairman, Vladimir Putin, to run for
president," Medvedev said to cheers and applause from thousands
of United Russia members.
The announcement followed months of speculation over whether
Putin, 58, or Medvedev, 46, will be president next year.
Although Putin did not immediately say whether he would
accept, Medvedev's comments made clear they have agreed that he
will run.
Medvedev's decision to accept a proposal to lead Untied
Russia's list of candidates into the election to the State Duma
lower house on Dec. 4 indicated the president is preparing to
take another role -- in government or parliament.
Putin was president from 2000 to 2008 but steered Medvedev
into the Kremlin in 2008 because he was barred from a third
successive term by the constitution.
Some economists have said the return of Putin, who is more
conservative than Medvedev, could herald an era of economic
stagnation. Others have said there is more difference in their
style than their policies.
(Additional reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Steve Gutterman and
Alexei Anishchuk)