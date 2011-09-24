* Medvedev says Putin should run for president in 2012
* President agrees to lead party list in parliamentary poll
* Medvedev invited by Putin to become prime minister
By Gleb Bryanski and Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, Sept 24 Vladimir Putin declared on
Saturday he was ready to return to the Russian presidency after
current head of state Dmitry Medvedev announced he would bow to
his mentor at March's election.
Ending months of speculation over which of them will be
president, Medvedev proposed Putin, now prime minister, at a
congress of the ruling United Russia party. Putin, widely
regarded as the driving force in the country for the last 11
years, invited Medvedev to take his place as prime minister.
"It is a great honour for me," Putin said to loud cheers and
applause from thousands of party members gathered in a Moscow
sports stadium. "Thank you, I hope for your support."
Opinion polls show Putin is sure to be elected for a
six-year term in the March presidential election, ushering in
what critics say could be an era of stagnation in the world's
biggest country.
His party also hopes to hold on to its two-thirds majority
in the State Duma lower house in a parliamentary election on
Dec. 4 with Medvedev as the top candidate on its list.
Putin, 58, is widely seen as more conservative than Medvedev
and some economists have said his return to the Kremlin could
herald an era of economic stagnation in the world's biggest
energy producer.
Others have said that although Medvedev, 46, is widely
portrayed as more liberal, there is more difference in their
style than in their policies.
Putin was president from 2000 to 2008 but steered Medvedev
into the Kremlin in 2008 because he was barred from a third
successive term by the constitution.
Medvedev agreed at the United Russia congress that he would
head its list of candidates in the parliamentary election and
Putin then invited him to take over the government.
The next government is expected to face many economic
challenges and calls for tough economic and political reforms,
which critics say could provoke unrest.
It also faces difficult relations with the United States,
despite calls for a "reset' in relations, and foreign policy
uncertainties following the upheaval in the Arab world.
"Medvedev is leaving the presidency but stays on the scene
as a reformist prime minister to implement unpopular and painful
modernising reforms," said Vladimir Frolov, president of LEFF
Group, a government relations and PR firm.
Andrei Piontkovsky, a political analyst at the Russian
Academy of Science, said: "The danger is that it (the decision)
deprives the establishment of any illusions for liberalisation
and modernisation.
"For today the country must face a very gloomy outlook --
this is stagnation and decay for another 12 years, this is the
Brezhnev era revisited," he said, referring to the 1970s and
1980s under Communist chief Leonid Brezhnev when a boom in
natural resource extraction masked a steep industrial decline in
the Soviet economy.
