* Putin to run for president in 2012
* Medvedev agrees to lead party list in parliamentary poll
* Medvedev invited by Putin to become prime minister
By Timothy Heritage and Guy Faulconbridge
MOSCOW, Sept 24 Vladimir Putin declared on
Saturday he planned to reclaim the Russian presidency at March
elections that could open the way for the former KGB spy to rule
until 2024.
The announcement, greeted by cheers at a congress of Prime
Minister Putin's ruling United Russia party, ended months of
speculation over whether he or President Dmitry Medvedev would
run. The two have ruled in a power 'tandem' since Putin was
forced by the constitution to yield the presidency four years
ago after serving a maximum two consecutive terms.
"It is a great honour for me," Putin said to a long
standing ovation from thousands of party members in a Moscow
sports stadium after Medvedev proposed his mentor return as
president. "Thank you, I hope for your support."
Putin, 58, described in leaked U.S. diplomatic cables as the
"Alpha dog" in the tandem, then left the stage and embraced
Medvedev. He also proposed his younger and more liberal protege
replace him as prime minister after the March election to lead a
young reformist government.
Over 11 years, Putin has cultivated the image of a vigorous
leader, filmed riding bare chested, scuba diving and showing his
judo skills. His policies, crushing a Chechen separatist
rebellion, taming super-rich businessmen and bringing wayward
regions to heel have similarly won him popularity.
But critics say his return to the Kremlin, virtually
unopposed, could herald an era of economic and political
stagnation in the world's largest country.
MEDVEDEV TO HEAD PARTY LIST
In carefully choreographed scenes, Putin had earlier on
Saturday proposed Medvedev, 46, to lead United Russia's list of
candidates for a parliamentary election on Dec. 4.
This will prepare Medvedev for a role in government. The
move is also intended to help reverse a decline in support for
United Russia and boost its hopes of maintaining its two-thirds
majority in the State Duma lower house.
"I want to say directly: (Medvedev and I) reached an
agreement between ourselves long ago, several years ago already,
on what to do in the future, on who should do what," Putin said.
"But both I and Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev believe that
this is far from the most important thing -- who will do what,
who will sit in what place. What is far more important is
something else: how we will all work, what results we achieve,
and how the citizens of our country will relate to this."
Opinion polls show other potential candidates, such as
nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky or Communist Gennady Zyuganov,
have much less support and Putin will easily be elected.
The main liberal opposition leaders such as former Prime
Minister Mikhail Kasyanov have only limited appeal nationwide
and Kasyanov's party has been barred from taking part in the
parliamentary election.
The next president will be elected for six years and the
constitution still limits the head of state to a maximum of two
straight terms -- meaning Putin could be in power for 12 years.
Investors had been urging him to announce his plans because
the political uncertainty has deterred many from putting money
into the $1.5 trillion economy of the world's largest energy
producer.
As president from 2000 to 2008, Putin oversaw an economic
boom where household incomes improved on the back of a rise in
global oil prices and his tough talking and macho image helped
restore Russia's self confidence on the world stage.
But Putin, who was once a KGB officer in East Germany, is
widely seen as more conservative than Medvedev and critics
accuse him of riding roughshod over human rights and restoring
the power of the security forces.
ERA OF STAGNATION?
Some economists say his return to the Kremlin makes it less
likely that Russia will carry out much-needed changes such as
pension reforms and reducing Russia's dependency on natural
resources. Oil and gas revenues make up half the budget.
But Chris Weafer, a strategist at Troika Dialogue investment
bank, said the need for change made it impossible for Putin not
to carry out reforms.
"There will not be a return to the government style and
agenda priorities of the previous Putin administration. That
simply is not an option," he said.
Some experts fear a return to the economic stagnation of the
1970s and 1980s under Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev if reforms
are not carried out. Critics such as former Soviet leader
Mikhail Gorbachev have warned of the risk of unrest.
"For today the country must face a very gloomy outlook --
this is stagnation and decay for another 12 years, this is the
Brezhnev era revisited," said Andrei Piontkovsky, a political
analyst at the Russian Academy of Sciences.
Russia, a nuclear power and permanent member of the United
Nations Security Council, also faces difficulties in ties with
the United States, despite calls for a "reset' in relations, and
uncertainty following the upheaval in the Arab world.
Putin's return to the presidency puts at risk the good
reputation he established among many Russians for restoring a
degree of stability after President Boris Yeltsin's chaotic
presidency in the 1990s following the Soviet Union's collapse.
But senior political sources had said Putin was worried by a
perception that Medvedev did not have enough support among
political and business leaders to ensure stability if he tried
to push ahead with political reforms as head of state.
Other political sources suggested Putin simply did not trust
Medvedev enough to allow him another six years as president --
the term has been extended from four years -- and has been
disappointed with his performance.
"I fully agree (with Putin's decision to run). He is a very
good and a wise man," said Denis, a Muscovite in his mid-20s.
But some Russians complain there is still a lack of
democracy and media freedom in Russia and that they have little
say in who runs the country of 142 million people.
"Our opinion does not count, as (the outcome) of both the
current and the previous elections was pre-determined," said
Anna, a Muscovite in her 20s.
(Additional reporting by Gleb Bryanksi, Steve Gutterman and
Alexei Anishchuk, Douglas Busvine and Thomas Grove; editing by
Ralph Boulton)