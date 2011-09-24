* Putin to run for president in 2012
* Medvedev invited by Putin to become prime minister
* Some economists fear stagnation under Putin
By Timothy Heritage and Guy Faulconbridge
MOSCOW, Sept 24 Vladimir Putin declared on
Saturday that he planned to reclaim the Russian presidency in an
election next March that could open the way for the former KGB
spy to rule until 2024.
The announcement, greeted by a standing ovation at a
congress of the prime minister's ruling United Russia party,
ended months of speculation over whether he or President Dmitry
Medvedev would run.
The two have ruled in a power 'tandem' since Putin was
forced by the constitution to yield the presidency in 2008 after
serving a maximum two consecutive terms, and Putin said they had
agreed several years ago how to divide power between them.
It was Medvedev who proposed his mentor return as president
before thousands of party members in a Moscow sports stadium.
"It is a great honour for me," Putin told the audience.
"Thank you, I hope for your support."
Putin, 58, described in leaked U.S. diplomatic cables as the
"Alpha dog" in the tandem, then left the stage and embraced
Medvedev. He also proposed his younger and more liberal protege
replace him as prime minister after the election to lead a young
reformist government.
Over 11 years in power, Putin has cultivated the image of a
vigorous leader and been filmed riding bare-chested on
horseback, scuba diving and showing off his judo skills.
His policies -- crushing a Chechen separatist rebellion,
taming super-rich businessmen and bringing wayward regions to
heel -- have similarly won him popularity among Russians.
But critics say his return to the Kremlin, virtually
unopposed, could herald an era of economic and political
stagnation in the world's largest country.
In an initial reaction, Washington said it expected to keep
making progress in the "reset" in relations with Moscow, whoever
was the next Russian president.
"While we have had a very strong working relationship with
President Medvedev, it's worth noting that Vladimir Putin was
prime minister throughout the reset," White House spokesman
Tommy Vietor said.
MEDVEDEV TO HEAD PARTY LIST
In carefully choreographed scenes, Putin had earlier on
Saturday proposed Medvedev, 46, to lead United Russia's list of
candidates for a parliamentary election on Dec.
4.
This will prepare Medvedev for a role in government. The
move is also intended to help reverse a decline in support for
United Russia and boost its hopes of maintaining its two-thirds
majority in the State Duma lower house.
"I want to say directly: (Medvedev and I) reached an
agreement between ourselves long ago, several years ago, on what
to do in the future, on who should do what," Putin said.
"But both I and Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev believe that
this is far from being the most important thing -- who will do
what, who will sit in what place. What is far more important is
something else: how we will all work, what results we achieve,
and what the citizens of our country think of this."
Opinion polls show other potential candidates, such as
nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky or Communist Gennady Zyuganov,
have much less support and Putin will easily be elected.
The main liberal opposition leaders such as former prime
minister Mikhail Kasyanov have only limited appeal nationwide
and Kasyanov's party has been barred from taking part in the
parliamentary election.
The next president will be elected for six years and the
constitution still allows the head of state a maximum of two
straight terms -- meaning Putin could be in power for 12 years.
Investors had been urging him to announce his plans because
the political uncertainty has deterred many from putting money
into the $1.5 trillion economy of the world's largest energy
producer.
As president from 2000 to 2008, Putin oversaw an economic
boom where household incomes improved on the back of a rise in
global oil prices, and his tough talking and macho image helped
restore Russia's self-confidence on the world stage.
But Putin, who was once a KGB officer in East Germany, is
widely seen as more conservative than Medvedev, and critics
accuse him of riding roughshod over human rights and democracy,
and expanding the influence of the security forces.
ERA OF STAGNATION?
Some economists say his return to the Kremlin makes it less
likely that Russia will carry out much-needed changes such as
pension reforms and reducing Russia's dependency on natural
resources. Oil and gas revenues make up half the budget.
But Chris Weafer, a strategist at Troika Dialog investment
bank, said the need for change made it impossible for Putin not
to carry out reforms.
"There will not be a return to the government style and
agenda priorities of the previous Putin administration. That
simply is not an option," he said.
Some experts fear a return to the economic stagnation of the
1970s and early 1980s under Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev if
reforms are not carried out, and say that problems such as
corruption will remain.
Andrei Piontkovsky, a political analyst at the Russian
Academy of Sciences, warned of "stagnation and decay for another
12 years ... the Brezhnev era revisited".
Putin's return to the presidency could put at risk the good
reputation he established among many Russians for restoring a
degree of stability after President Boris Yeltsin's chaotic
presidency in the 1990s following the Soviet Union's collapse.
But senior political sources had said Putin was worried by a
perception that Medvedev did not have enough support among
political and business leaders to ensure stability if he tried
to carry out political reforms as president.
Other political sources suggested Putin had been
disappointed with Medvedev's performance and simply did not
trust him enough to allow him another six years as
president.
"I fully agree (with Putin's decision to run). He is a very
good and a wise man," said Denis, a Muscovite in his mid-20s.
But some Russians complain there is still a lack of
democracy and media freedom in Russia, and that they have little
say in who runs the nuclear power of 142 million people.
"Our opinion does not count, as (the outcome) of both the
current and the previous elections was pre-determined," said
Anna, a Muscovite in her 20s.
