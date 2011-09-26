* Kudrin's threat worries investors, could be power play
* Minister regarded as guarantor of financial stability
* His remarks undermine stability Putin sought
By Timothy Heritage and Douglas Busvine
MOSCOW, Sept 26 A revolt by Russia's finance
minister over Vladimir Putin's plan to swap places with
President Dmitry Medvedev deepened concerns about reforms on
Monday and raised the possibility of a battle over policy and
the premiership.
Putin's announcement on Saturday that he planned to return
to the Kremlin next year after nearly four years as prime
minister was intended to end political uncertainty that has been
undermining Russia's economic performance.
But Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin's refusal on Sunday to
serve in government under Medvedev unsettled investors who see
him as a guardian of financial stability, and points to cracks
in the unity that Putin wants to portray.
Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Russia's Alfa Bank, said
Putin's announcement was a positive development for investors
who had been anxious to know whether Putin or Medvedev would run
for president next March.
"That said, some uncertainty obviously still remains as the
prime minister's post had been previously rumoured to be offered
to the current finance minister," she said, predicting Kudrin's
departure would weaken control over budget spending.
A European diplomat said privately that Kudrin's departure
would be a concern but that it was encouraging that his remarks
had fuelled an internal political debate.
"(It is) the first such sign from Russia in years at such a
high level," the diplomat said.
The Russian rouble weakened on Monday after the
weekend of political upheaval, and has now lost 15 percent in
value against the dollar since a global market selloff began in
early August.
The central bank, which has stepped up dollar-selling
intervention to slow the rouble's fall, pumped more liquidity
into the banking system via repo auctions as funding strains
started to show.
Stocks , which on Friday hit their lowest level since
July 2010, meanwhile recovered in volatile trade as global
markets bounced back from last weeks vertiginous falls.
JOSTLING FOR POSITION
Putin and Medvedev have ruled the world's largest country
and biggest energy producer in a power 'tandem' since Putin had
to give up the presidency in 2008 after serving the maximum two
consecutive terms. Putin could feasibly now serve until 2024.
Although opinion polls show they are both much more popular
than any other Russian politicians, and Putin is all but certain
to win a six-year term in March, many Russians show signs of
impatience with the lack of progress on democracy.
"How much more can you take? Yet again there will be
nothing, everything will stay the same. We only get empty
promises," said retired factory worker Nikolai, in the village
of Titov northeast of Moscow.
Kudrin, who has been finance minister since 2000, also seems
unhappy with the way Putin, 58, and Medvedev, 46, have carved up
power. If he wins two more terms, Putin will by 2024 have been
in power for nearly a quarter of a century.
Kudrin, a Putin ally since they worked together in St
Petersburg in the 1990s, has hinted he wants to be premier and
said on Sunday he disagreed with Medvedev on economic policy,
particularly his decision to increase military spending.
It is unusual for a politician as senior as Kudrin to air
such grievances in public or to criticise the president so
openly. The Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper described Kudrin's
remarks as political suicide.
But Kudrin, 50, whose decision to save windfall oil revenues
for a rainy-day fund which helped Russia through the 2008 global
economic crisis, may still have a shot at the premiership.
Political analysts say Medvedev might not become prime
minister if the ruling United Russia party, whose candidate list
he heads, loses ground in a parliamentary election on Dec. 4. It
is also not clear how long he could hold on to the job.
"You will only be able to sympathise with Medvedev's
government. Even if he manages to form a strong team, it will
have to take very unpopular measures which Dmitry Medvedev
decided not to carry out as president," the RBK daily said.
KUDRIN SEEN AS REFORMER
Although he has the image of a liberal reformer, and is
certainly less conservative than Putin, Medvedev has not carried
out many of his reform promises so far.
Kudrin may be banking on Medvedev falling out with Putin, to
whom Kudrin is close, or picking up the reins of government if
Medvedev makes a hash of the job.
"For all Mr Medvedev's warm words on the need to progress
market reforms, Mr Kudrin has arguably been more influential in
rebuilding Russia's balance sheet from the ashes of the 1998
rouble crisis," said Neal Shearing of Capital Economics.
(Editing by Rosalind Russell)